Short Interest in HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Drops By 15.4%

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
HUB Cyber Security Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of HUB Cyber Security stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,219. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. HUB Cyber Security has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.75.
About HUB Cyber Security
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HUB Cyber Security
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for HUB Cyber Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB Cyber Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.