Short Interest in HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Drops By 15.4%

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of HUB Cyber Security stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,219. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. HUB Cyber Security has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

About HUB Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

