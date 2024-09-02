Short Interest in Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO) Rises By 16.6%

Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the July 31st total of 432,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Haoxi Health Technology Stock Performance

HAO traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 648,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,243. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. Haoxi Health Technology has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Get Haoxi Health Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Haoxi Health Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haoxi Health Technology stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.07% of Haoxi Health Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Haoxi Health Technology Company Profile

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, which include online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help its advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haoxi Health Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haoxi Health Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.