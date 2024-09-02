Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Rises By 17.5%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 31st total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 353,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLMD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 410,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,678. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.69. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

