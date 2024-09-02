Short Interest in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Drops By 8.4%

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,200 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 782,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,891 shares of company stock worth $38,037,731. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 704.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FICO traded up $16.98 on Monday, hitting $1,730.27. The company had a trading volume of 119,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,602. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $811.99 and a 52 week high of $1,818.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,623.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,399.68.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,515.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.