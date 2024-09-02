Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Rises By 7.0%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Journal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Daily Journal during the 2nd quarter worth $519,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Daily Journal Stock Performance

Shares of DJCO stock traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $497.11. 14,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,257. Daily Journal has a 52 week low of $286.05 and a 52 week high of $509.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.52 million, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.58.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

