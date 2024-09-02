Short Interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Grows By 14.1%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,500 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 272,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDIO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.38. 138,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,590. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. Cardio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.56.

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Cardio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 312.97% and a negative net margin of 22,358.43%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Analysts predict that Cardio Diagnostics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Cardio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

