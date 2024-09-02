Short Interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Grows By 14.1%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,500 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 272,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance
NASDAQ CDIO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.38. 138,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,590. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. Cardio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.56.
Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Cardio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 312.97% and a negative net margin of 22,358.43%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Analysts predict that Cardio Diagnostics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on Cardio Diagnostics
Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile
Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cardio Diagnostics
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.