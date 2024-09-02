Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Declines By 16.3%

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,900 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 424,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cadeler A/S Stock Performance
Shares of Cadeler A/S stock remained flat at $7.09 during trading on Monday. Cadeler A/S has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.
About Cadeler A/S
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cadeler A/S
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.