Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Declines By 16.3%

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,900 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 424,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Cadeler A/S stock remained flat at $7.09 during trading on Monday. Cadeler A/S has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

