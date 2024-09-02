Short Interest in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Declines By 7.0%

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,300 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 487,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.46 million, a P/E ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 0.55. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Thomas Goldstein sold 3,500 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $37,765.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,863.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Round Hill Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

