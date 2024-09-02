Short Interest in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Rises By 14.6%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

Banco Macro Trading Up 5.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Banco Macro by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 273,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Banco Macro by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69,494 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,344,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 6.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMA traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.77. 726,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,723. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.91. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $68.24.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($5.50). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.798 per share. This represents a $21.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 36.71%. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.41%.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Further Reading

