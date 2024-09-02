Short Interest in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Expands By 17.6%

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 7,380,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $21.09. 554,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AESI

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 60,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $1,150,486.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,383,018 shares in the company, valued at $140,646,492.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $173,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 951,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,175.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 60,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,486.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,383,018 shares in the company, valued at $140,646,492.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,884 and sold 25,716 shares valued at $513,205. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 9,759.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after buying an additional 1,611,968 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 775.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,699,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,988 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $21,795,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after buying an additional 637,249 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.