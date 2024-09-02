Short Interest in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Increases By 17.3%

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the July 31st total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

ASGI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 145,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,802. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

