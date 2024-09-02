Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,789 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Shell makes up approximately 2.9% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 3,856.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $71.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $225.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.22.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

