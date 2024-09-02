Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Trimmed by FSA Advisors Inc.

FSA Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,782,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,831,000. Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,997,000 after purchasing an additional 938,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,104,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,649,000 after purchasing an additional 729,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $84.53 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.