Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,068 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 42,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,308,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 65,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48,650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $79.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $79.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.66.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

