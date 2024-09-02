Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $40.77 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

