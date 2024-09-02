Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FNDA opened at $58.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

