Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Sanofi accounts for 1.6% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $56.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $56.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

