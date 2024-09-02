SALT Hits Market Cap of $1.72 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. SALT has a market cap of $1.72 million and $282.27 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SALT has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,439.15 or 1.00008083 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007822 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01424368 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $286.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

