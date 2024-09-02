RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research raised their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $123.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.37. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.70. The firm has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

