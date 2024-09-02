Rockline Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 1.5% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.36. 3,421,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,823. The firm has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $145.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

