Rockline Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,719 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.78. 20,009,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,351,652. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $175.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

