Rice Partnership LLC Sells 2,117 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,009,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,351,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $175.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

