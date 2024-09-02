Rice Partnership LLC Buys 2,459 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 2.5% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,172,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its position in shares of Danaher by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 572,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,524,000 after buying an additional 55,908 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $2,614,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $4,151,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.31. 4,600,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.