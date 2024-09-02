Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.45.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $701.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,266,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,842. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $659.34 and a 200 day moving average of $631.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $302.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,757 shares of company stock valued at $85,648,496 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

