Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.10. 6,549,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.15. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

