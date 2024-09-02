Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after buying an additional 11,257,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,150,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $301,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,069,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,026. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.11.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.