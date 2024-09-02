Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ remained flat at $23.67 during trading on Monday. 73,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,717. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

