Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after acquiring an additional 518,433 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,441,000 after purchasing an additional 202,092 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,518,000 after purchasing an additional 327,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,077,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $114.68. 1,143,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,804. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $146.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.55.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SJM

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.