Request (REQ) Trading 13% Lower This Week

Request (REQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Request has a market capitalization of $76.69 million and $1.13 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0998 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008847 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,281.14 or 1.00004317 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007849 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09664769 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $981,122.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

