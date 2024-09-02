Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC lowered its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,597 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC owned about 1.42% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

RYAM stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,810. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $525.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.