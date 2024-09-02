R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its position in Chevron by 796.5% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 15,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,414,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

