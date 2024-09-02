R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,737. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.92.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1568 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

