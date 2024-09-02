Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,240 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.4% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 184,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 3,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 83,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

GLD stock traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $231.29. 5,742,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,122,948. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

