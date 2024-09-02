PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 850 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $36.96 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

