PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,090 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $117.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

