PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $245.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

