PrairieView Partners LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 291,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after buying an additional 83,678 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $47.88 on Monday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.18 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1637 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

