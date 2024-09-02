PrairieView Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,910.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $40.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.