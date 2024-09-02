PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 99 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $267.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

