PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries accounts for 2.0% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DDD Partners LLC owned 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $17,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

PPG stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.73. 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,780. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

