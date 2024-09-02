PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2356 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of BATS:PSDM opened at $51.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59.
About PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF
