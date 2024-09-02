PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.35 (NYSEARCA:PSH)

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3485 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Performance
PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $50.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.38.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Company Profile
