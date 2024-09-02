Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 1%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $29.01. Approximately 37,137,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 38,496,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

