Pembroke Management LTD Sells 12,927 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories accounts for about 1.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.15% of Dolby Laboratories worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 398.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,631.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE DLB traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $71.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,807. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.26. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $288.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

