Pembroke Management LTD Raises Position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 647,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,926 shares during the quarter. Bowman Consulting Group comprises 2.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $20,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $620,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 144,978 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,010,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 1.3 %

BWMN stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 75,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $424.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $195,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,252 shares in the company, valued at $29,345,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $195,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,345,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $57,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,519.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $890,856 in the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BWMN. Bank of America began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

