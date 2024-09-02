Pembroke Management LTD Purchases New Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,103,000 after purchasing an additional 343,903 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,917,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,721,000 after acquiring an additional 156,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $136,978,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $59,215,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.56. 2,553,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,703. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLLI

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $438,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,265 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.