Pembroke Management LTD Purchases 123,927 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,927 shares during the period. Couchbase makes up 2.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 1.61% of Couchbase worth $14,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BASE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Couchbase by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 204,396 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after buying an additional 227,828 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Couchbase by 918.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 107,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 33,754 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Couchbase Stock Performance

NASDAQ BASE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 463,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,070. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The company had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $65,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,351.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $65,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,351.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $49,474.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 412,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,087 shares of company stock worth $651,216 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

