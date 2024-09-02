Pembroke Management LTD Cuts Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.20% of LCI Industries worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,677,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,784,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

LCI Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

LCI Industries stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.84. 109,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.42. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $131.36.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 114.13%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

