Pembroke Management LTD Acquires New Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CAE by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in CAE by 52.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in CAE by 142.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CAE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

CAE Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 524,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $25.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. CAE had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.