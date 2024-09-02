Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $22.51 Million Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,177 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods makes up approximately 4.0% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Nomad Foods worth $22,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 133.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $120,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE NOMD traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 285,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,044. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.79. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $810.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.21 million. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.